Bamba has received a four-game suspension for his actions in the scuffle during Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bamba engaged in an altercation with Austin Rivers during the third quarter of Friday's game. The big man attempted to continue the scuffle after being ejected, and then he aggressively showed a security representative near the locker rooms, so all those actions contributed to the length of his suspension. Bamba will begin his suspension against the Hornets on Sunday, and his next chance to play will come Feb. 13 on the road against the Bulls.