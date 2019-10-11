Bamba is expected to be limited to 15-to-17 minutes during Friday's preseason game against Boston, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Bamba will draw the start Friday evening, but the team will monitor him closely and keep him on a restriction due to soreness in his leg, per Denton. Khem Birch could see more minutes off the bench with Nikola Vucevic out due to an ankle sprain.

More News
Our Latest Stories