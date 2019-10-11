Bamba is expected to be limited to 15-to-17 minutes during Friday's preseason game against Boston, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Bamba will draw the start Friday evening, but the team will monitor him closely and keep him on a restriction due to soreness in his leg, per Denton. Khem Birch could see more minutes off the bench with Nikola Vucevic out due to an ankle sprain.