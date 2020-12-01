Bamba remains without a timetable to return to contact work, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Bamba is believed to still be dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19, and coach Steve Clifford told the media Monday that he's unsure when the big man will be available. "There's no real timetable for him to be able to come back and fully participate," Clifford said. "I think that he'll be able to do some things that are more organizational and everything. But he's a ways away, and there's no timetable on his return."