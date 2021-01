Bamba (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) remains away from the team on its current road trip and appears likely to miss Monday's game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Bamba has missed the last two games of the Magic's road trip and he's still away from the team, signaling he likely won't be available for Monday's contest. Orlando has two more road games in the upcoming week after Monday before returning home on Jan. 24.