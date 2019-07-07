Bamba will sit out Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Nuggets for rest purposes, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The Magic are just exercising caution with Bamba, whose minutes and total number of appearances in Las Vegas will be restricted after he was sidelined for the final three months of his rookie season with a tibial stress fracture. Bamba returned to his first competitive action Friday against the Spurs and tallied 15 points in 15 minutes.