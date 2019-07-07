Magic's Mo Bamba: Resting Sunday
Bamba will sit out Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Nuggets for rest purposes, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The Magic are just exercising caution with Bamba, whose minutes and total number of appearances in Las Vegas will be restricted after he was sidelined for the final three months of his rookie season with a tibial stress fracture. Bamba returned to his first competitive action Friday against the Spurs and tallied 15 points in 15 minutes.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.