Bamba and the Magic agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year, $21 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

It appeared that Bamba would be seeking a new team for 2022-23 after the Magic didn't extend a qualifying offer to the big man prior to the league deadline, but the two sides seem to have reached an agreement after all, so Bamba will be back with the team that drafted him for his fifth NBA season. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 25.7 minutes per game last season, and he could push Wendell Carter for Orlando's starting center job in 2022-23 if he has a good offseason.