Bamba (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Bucks, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bamba is slated to miss his fifth straight game due to back spasms. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Clippers. Wendell Carter (foot) and Chuma Okeke (knee) also remain out, so Moritz Wagner and Bol Bol are candidates for sizable roles once again.