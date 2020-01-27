Magic's Mo Bamba: Scores 10 against Clippers
Bamba finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four boards, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 20 minutes of a 112-97 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Bamba scored in double figures for the first time since mid-December while also leading his team in blocks in the game. Bamba reached 20 minutes of playing time for the first time in two and a half months in the contest. Bamba and the Magic have a quick turnaround facing the Heat on Monday.
