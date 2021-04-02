Bamba played 17 minutes off the bench and contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in the overtime victory Thursday over the Pelicans.

With Khem Birch leaving the game after five minutes with an illness, Wendell Carter played a majority of the minutes and cashed in. As for Bamba, while he's only played at least 20 minutes once since Nikola Vucevic left town, he's scored in double figures in each outing. In four games since the trade deadline, Bamba is averaging 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over 18.5 minutes per game. Bamba will be a young player to monitor down the stretch, particularly if the Magic extend his leash.