Bamba had 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and three assists across 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Lakers.

Bamba once again came off the bench with Khem Birch playing as a starter, but Bamba was highly productive and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Wendell Carter will eventually takeover as the starting center and this would leave Bamba as a bench piece, and while he's likely to battle with Birch for the backup center role, he will continue to have limited upside across most formats as long as he keeps playing with the second unit.