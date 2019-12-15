Bamba contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 win over the Pelicans.

Bamba played well in Nikola Vucevic's first game back following an 11-game absence with an ankle injury, while Khem Birch didn't even see the floor. The franchise continues to prioritize Bamba's development, so despite his inconsistent production and availability (no back-to-backs) he should still be expected to see somewhat decent minutes off the bench going forward.