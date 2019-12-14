Magic's Mo Bamba: Scores nine in 15 minutes
Bamba scored nine points (3-6 FG, 101 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in a loss to the Rockets on Friday, adding six boards and one assist.
The lack of steals and blocks hurts, as those are some of Bamba's most appealing potential strengths. At least he made both of his free-throw attempts. Nikola Vucevic (ankle) was very close to returning for this game after going through shootarounds recently. After showing inconsistent flashes, but being unable to take hold of a significant role, Bamba will likely be forced to the backseat again upon the return of the Magic's All-Star big man.
