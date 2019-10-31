Magic's Mo Bamba: Scores nine points Wednesday
Bamba had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 95-3 victory over New York.
Bamba managed just nine points in 14 minutes on Wednesday. After an impressive preseason, there had been some speculation he would take laying time away from Nikola Vucvic. that is clearly not the case and Bamba should only be rostered in deeper formats at this stage.
