Bamba registered 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and a block across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Bucks.

Bamba had his best game of the season Sunday, as he surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time while also leading the Magic in scoring -- albeit in a game where they lost by 37 points. Regardless of Orlando's struggles as a team, Bamba is undoubtedly moving in the right direction of late and has scored in double digits in eight of his last nine appearances while grabbing five or more rebounds six times during that span.