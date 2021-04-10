Bamba recorded 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 111-106 loss to the Pacers.

Wendell Carter's arrival hastened Khem Birch's release this week, but the move was also due to the team's faith in Bamba, who's been grossly under-utilized during his three-year tenure in Orlando. As one of the top prospects of the 2018 draft, Bamba was expected to have a much bigger impact, and he'll now see more opportunity as Carter's direct backup moving forward.