Bamba didn't attempt a field-goal but grabbed one rebound in three minutes during Tuesday's loss to Toronto.

The Texas product was a mere non-factor in limited minutes off the bench, as Bamba was coming off back-to-back outings with at least seven points. After not seeing the court for seven straight games from Jan. 15 to Jan. 25, Bamba is finally logging some minutes, though an average of 3.8 the past four matchups doesn't cut it for the former first-round selection.