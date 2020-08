Bamba (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's regular-season finally against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Bamba was absent from the injury report ahead of Thursday's game after dealing with a migraine that kept him out of Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn. With the Texas product sitting out, look for Nikola Vucevic, Khem Birch, Gary Clark and James Ennis handle the bulk of the front court minutes.