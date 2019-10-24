Bamba amassed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Bamba put forth a strong stat line despite seeing limited minutes. While the sophomore center has beaten out Khem Birch for the backup big man gig behind Nikola Vucevic, Bamba is unlikely to hold much value this season outside of deeper leagues.