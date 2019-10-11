Bamba will start at center in Friday's preseason game against the Celtics, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

With Nikola Vucevic (ankle) ruled out Friday, Bamba will get the start and should see some extended minutes after being limited in the Magic's last game. Khem Birch will operate as Bamba's backup in the absence of Vucevic Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories