Bamba will start Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Wendell Carter (foot) out, Bamba will start for the first time since Nov. 27 and sixth time this season. In his previous five starts, Bamba has averaged 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.8 minutes per game.