Bamba will start Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bamba will make his first start since the preseason opener after coming off the bench the last three games. As a result, Terrence Ross will shift to reserve role Friday. Bamba averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in 25.7 minutes per contest last season and should remain an important part of Orlando's frontcourt rotation for 2022-23.