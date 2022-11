Bamba will start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

With Wendell Carter (foot) sidelined Wednesday, Bamba will make his first start of the 2022-23 campaign. The seven-footer recorded his first double-double of the season in Monday's loss to Charlotte, and he's averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one block per contest over the last four games.