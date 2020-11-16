Magic executive Jeff Weltman said Monday that Bamba is still working his way back from a positive COVID diagnosis in June, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. "Mo is still kind of dealing with the back end of some of his COVID-related issues," Weltmand said. "And we're still working through some of that. But again, Mo's been working his tail off, and I think he's in a good place."

Bamba appeared to make a full recovery after the diagnosis in mid-June, and he joined the Magic for the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble. However, Bamba participated in only the team's first two seeding games before taking a leave of absence and ultimately departing the bubble for a post-COVID analysis. The 2018 lottery pick appears to be moving in the right direction, but the fact that he's still battling COVID-related issues more than five months after the diagnosis is somewhat concerning.