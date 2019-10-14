Magic's Mo Bamba: Strong performance as starter
Bamba furnished 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes during the Magic's 126-94 preseason loss to the 76ers on Sunday.
Bamba got run again with the starting five as Nikola Vucevic (ankle) sat out the contest. The second-year big man put together an efficient effort that showed off his floor-spacing ability and defensive prowess. Bamba is putting together an encouraging preseason, but it remains to be seen how much of a workload he'll log off the bench when the frontcourt is at full health.
