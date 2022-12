Bamba will miss Friday's game against Washington after being handed a one-game suspension for his role in Wednesday's altercation with the Pistons.

Bamba will be suspended Friday alongside Wendell Carter and Moritz Wagner, meaning Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan will handle most of the frontcourt work for the contest. Bamba, however, will be able to return for Wednesday's matchup with Oklahoma City while Wagner will remain out, so he could be in line for a larger bench role.