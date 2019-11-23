Magic's Mo Bamba: Swats three blocks
Bamba accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and two assists in a 113-97 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old saw just 16 minutes on the court, but the allotted time was enough to demonstrate his defensive prowess (three blocks). It was not the same on the offensive end, where the sophomore's only bucket was a layup in the fourth quarter. Bamba has participated in six straight games, but his average production within that span leaves a lot to be desired (2.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game).
More News
-
Magic's Mo Bamba: Excels in front end of back-to-back•
-
Magic's Mo Bamba: To play Tuesday, sit out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Mo Bamba: Ineffective in return to action•
-
Magic's Mo Bamba: Off injury report Saturday•
-
Magic's Mo Bamba: Out Friday, likely on minutes limit•
-
Magic's Mo Bamba: Scores nine points Wednesday•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...