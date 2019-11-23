Bamba accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and two assists in a 113-97 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old saw just 16 minutes on the court, but the allotted time was enough to demonstrate his defensive prowess (three blocks). It was not the same on the offensive end, where the sophomore's only bucket was a layup in the fourth quarter. Bamba has participated in six straight games, but his average production within that span leaves a lot to be desired (2.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game).