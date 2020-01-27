Magic's Mo Bamba: Swats three shots in loss
Bamba recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal Sunday in the Magic's 112-97 loss to the Clippers.
Bamba turned in one of his more well-rounded lines of the season, but it's worth noting that the Magic scaled back the minutes for most of their starters amid the blowout. In more competitive contests, top center Nikola Vucevic typically plays 30-to-35 minutes, leaving Bamba to fill the remaining 13-to-18 left over. That level of playing time probably isn't going to be enough to make Bamba much more than a deep-league option.
