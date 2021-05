Bamba (illness) posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block during Friday's 122-97 loss to Philadelphia.

Bamba was questionable with an illness heading into this matchup but ultimately got the nod to come in off the bench. This was the first time since May 5 that Bamba reached double figures offensively. Across his past five outings, Bamba is averaging 10.7 points and 11.6 rebounds.