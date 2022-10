Bamba posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's 110-105 win over the Mavericks.

Bamba remains a work in progress on the offensive end, but you simply can't teach size and athleticism, so he's expected to, at least, command respectively defensively. He is likely to start the season on the bench but has the potential to gain a bigger role as the season progresses.