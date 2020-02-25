Magic's Mo Bamba: Ties career-high five blocks
Bamba recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five blocks, four rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over the Nets.
Bamba tied his career high with five blocks in Monday's upset victory. Over the past two seasons, he's racked up 11 performances with at least three blocks in fewer than 20 minutes, which is tied with Jakob Poeltl for the second most, only behind Mitchell Robinson (18).
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...