Bamba recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five blocks, four rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over the Nets.

Bamba tied his career high with five blocks in Monday's upset victory. Over the past two seasons, he's racked up 11 performances with at least three blocks in fewer than 20 minutes, which is tied with Jakob Poeltl for the second most, only behind Mitchell Robinson (18).