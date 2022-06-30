Bamba did not receive a qualifying offer from the Magic and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After Orlando selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and with Wendell Carter already on the roster, it seemed likely that the Magic would move on from Bamba as part of its rebuild. Now that the deadline has passed without the team tendering a qualifying offer to Bamba, it appears the seven-footer will be with a new team for the 2022-23 season. In 71 games last season, he averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 25.7 minutes per contest.