Bamba will be a part of the Magic's summer league team, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bamba's last NBA game came back on Jan. 31 before he was sidelined for the remainder of the year with a stress fracture in his lower left leg. While Bamba was able to avoid surgery, the injury cost him valuable developmental time, though he's reportedly been working on adding strength and weight over the last several weeks. The No. 6 overall pick in 2018 will be the headliner for a Magic roster that also includes several members of the Lakeland Magic -- the team's G League affiliate. Orlando's 2019 first-rounder, Chuma Okeke, will not be available as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the NCAA Tournament.