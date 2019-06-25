Magic's Mo Bamba: To play Summer League
Bamba will be a part of the Magic's summer league team, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Bamba's last NBA game came back on Jan. 31 before he was sidelined for the remainder of the year with a stress fracture in his lower left leg. While Bamba was able to avoid surgery, the injury cost him valuable developmental time, though he's reportedly been working on adding strength and weight over the last several weeks. The No. 6 overall pick in 2018 will be the headliner for a Magic roster that also includes several members of the Lakeland Magic -- the team's G League affiliate. Orlando's 2019 first-rounder, Chuma Okeke, will not be available as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the NCAA Tournament.
More News
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...