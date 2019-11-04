Bamba will play Tuesday against the Thunder and sit for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Bamba will continue to rest for one of the two ends of back-to-backs. The resting scheme is part of the Magic's long-term plan for Bamba, who will also be on a minutes limit for much of the season. Look for Khem Birch to see a minor increase in minutes any time Bamba sits.