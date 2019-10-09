Bamba is expected to play limited minutes Wednesday against Atlanta, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The reason for the limitation is not clear, though the Magic are likely just being cautious with Bamba, who missed much of his rookie season with a stress fracture in his left leg. The 2018 lottery pick needed only 16 minutes Monday to post 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks against Detroit.

