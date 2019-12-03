Magic's Mo Bamba: Will play Tuesday, maybe Wednesday
Bamba is set to play Tuesday against the Wizards and could also play Wednesday against the Suns, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
While Bamba has been sitting one game of back-to-back's this season in an attempt to deal with the soreness from the left leg injury he suffered last season, it looks as though head coach Steve Clifford may abandon this plan. The big man's status will be one to watch closely leading up to Wednesday's game, as an evaluation on Bamba will be conducted after Tuesday's contest to determine if he will participate in both games of the back-to-back.
