Updating a previous report, Bamba will be available for Friday's matchup with the 76ers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

There was some miscommunication regarding Bamba's status, but he is injury free and available Saturday. He impressed in the Magic's season opener, but struggled in last night's lopsided loss to the Hornets. It will likely be a season filled with highs and lows for the rookie.

