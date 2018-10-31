Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Blocks five shots in loss Tuesday
Bamba contributed seven points but added seven rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to Sacramento.
Despite the rawness to his game, Bamba continues to see decent minutes behind Nikola Vucevic, this time producing five blocks to go with seven rebounds. He needs a lot of work on the offensive end of the floor but his defense appears already there. His value is completely tied to blocking shots at this stage which rules him out of standard leagues except as a streaming option.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...