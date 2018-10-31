Bamba contributed seven points but added seven rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to Sacramento.

Despite the rawness to his game, Bamba continues to see decent minutes behind Nikola Vucevic, this time producing five blocks to go with seven rebounds. He needs a lot of work on the offensive end of the floor but his defense appears already there. His value is completely tied to blocking shots at this stage which rules him out of standard leagues except as a streaming option.