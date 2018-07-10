Bamba finished with just four points (2-4 FG) but was able to add five rebounds, five blocks and two steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 71-53 summer league loss to the Suns.

Bamba stepped up on the defensive end Monday, recording a combined seven steals and blocks. His offense took a backseat in this one but that is not why he was drafted by the Magic. His role is still somewhat unclear as he comes in behind Nikola Vucevic but he should still see enough playing time to have some value in deeper leagues.