Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Blocks five shots in SL loss
Bamba finished with just four points (2-4 FG) but was able to add five rebounds, five blocks and two steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 71-53 summer league loss to the Suns.
Bamba stepped up on the defensive end Monday, recording a combined seven steals and blocks. His offense took a backseat in this one but that is not why he was drafted by the Magic. His role is still somewhat unclear as he comes in behind Nikola Vucevic but he should still see enough playing time to have some value in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...