Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Dealing with illness
Bamba is dealing with an illness and could miss Sunday's game against Houston, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Coach Steve Clifford said Bamba came down with the illness, which is going around the team, late Friday, and as of Saturday morning he's unsure if Bamba will make the trip to Houston with the team. If the rookie doesn't travel, then he'd likely make his return to action when the Magic return home for Tuesday's matchup with OKC.
More News
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Expected to return Friday•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Questionable for Friday•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Listed as questionable•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Now considered doubtful vs. Detroit•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....