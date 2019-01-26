Bamba is dealing with an illness and could miss Sunday's game against Houston, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Clifford said Bamba came down with the illness, which is going around the team, late Friday, and as of Saturday morning he's unsure if Bamba will make the trip to Houston with the team. If the rookie doesn't travel, then he'd likely make his return to action when the Magic return home for Tuesday's matchup with OKC.