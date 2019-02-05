Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Diagnosed with stress fracture
Bamba has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower left leg and will miss extended time, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This is obviously a significant setback for Bamba, who had been serving as the backup center behind Nikola Vucevic, but the good news is that the stress fracture is not expected to require surgery. The rookie doesn't have a firm timetable, but the Magic certainly won't rush him back, and at this point in the season it wouldn't be a surprise if he's shut down at some point to avoid any further damage. "Thankfully we caught this early and are able to treat Mo without surgery," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. "His return to action will depend on how he responds to treatment." In Bamba's absence, Khem Birch and Jarrell Martin could pick up some minutes off the bench.
