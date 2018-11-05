Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Double-doubles off bench in road upset
Bamba generated 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes in the Magic's 117-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
The rookie was incredibly efficient in his bench role, acting as a force on both the scoreboard and the boards. Bamba's rebounding total served as a new career high, while his point total -- which came on a career-high amount of shot attempts -- was his best since Opening Night. The rookie's production will undoubtedly remain a work in progress, but he's at least seeing a steady minutes load that typically falls in the high teens to low 20s.
