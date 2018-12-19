Bamba is expected to draw his first NBA start during Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

With Nikola Vucevic (personal) missing his first game of the year, Bamba is slated to slot in at center. The most run he's seen this year was 25 minutes during the season opener against the Heat, where he posted 13 points, seven boards and two blocks. While he's been a true backup center during his rookie campaign, he's been productive, averaging 1.1 fantasy point per minute.