Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Expected to draw first career start
Bamba is expected to draw his first NBA start during Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
With Nikola Vucevic (personal) missing his first game of the year, Bamba is slated to slot in at center. The most run he's seen this year was 25 minutes during the season opener against the Heat, where he posted 13 points, seven boards and two blocks. While he's been a true backup center during his rookie campaign, he's been productive, averaging 1.1 fantasy point per minute.
More News
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Productive in suspension return•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Sits out after rules violation•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Hits double digits in loss•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Solid performance Tuesday•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Scores 15 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Double-doubles off bench in road upset•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...