Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Expected to play Wednesday
Bamba (foot) went through a full practice Tuesday and is on track to play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Bamba is officially listed as questionable, but a full practice from the big man is leaving little doubt about his status for Wednesday. Bamba's return will likely push center Khem Birch back out of the rotation after he backed up Nikola Vucevic for the last three games.
