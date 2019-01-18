Bamba (foot) is expected to play during Friday's contest against the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Bamba, who has missed the last four games due to a sore left foot, reportedly practiced fully during morning shootaround Friday and is expected to return to action during the matchup against the Nets. The rookie will still likely backup teammate Nikola Vucevic at the center position moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories