Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Flirts with double-double in debut
Bamba finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a block across 19 minutes during Friday's 86-80 summer league victory over the Nets.
Bamba's performance wasn't eye-popping, but he put together a quality outing on both sides of the ball in limited action, and flashed his three-point stroke. The Magic's next tilt arrives Sunday against the Grizzlies, when Bamba will face off against Jaren Jackson in what should be a highly-anticipated matchup.
