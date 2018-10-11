Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Goes through shooting drills
Bamba (wrist) participated in shooting drills Thursday and is hopeful to return to action in Friday's preseason finale against the Spurs, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Bamba was held out of Wednesday's contest with a bruised wrist, though the absence was largely considered precautionary. He's already back on the floor and getting some shots up just a day later, but there's been no official word on whether or not Bamba will be cleared for the preseason finale Friday. Look for Bamba to be reevaluated after Friday's morning shootaround and even if he is held out, the rookie big man should be ready for next week's regular-season opener.
