Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Grabs 10 boards in 14 minutes
Bamba finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, and two blocks in 14 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Clippers.
Bamba has hauled in double-digit boards in two of the last four contests while swatting 10 blocks across just 69 minutes during the same stretch. However, barring a trade or an injury involving Nikola Vucevic, Bamba is unlikely to hold consistent value as a rookie, though he does get after it defensively.
