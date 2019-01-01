Bamba scored five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added 12 rebounds and two blocks across 18 minutes during Monday's loss to the Hornets.

The rookie center set a career high with 12 rebounds, although he made only modest contributions otherwise. Bamba's making a solid impact when he plays, averaging 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 16.6 minutes per game. That said, his fantasy value is capped by his lack of playing time and Orlando's crowded front-court.