Magic's Mohamed Bamba: Heads to Orlando with sixth pick

Bamba was selected by the Magic with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bamba immediately jumps out due to his physical tools. He's seven-foot tall, but owns a 7-foot-9 wingspan, which allowed him to be an extremely effective rim protector in his lone season at Texas where he averaged a whopping 3.7 blocks. Bamba is also a strong rebounder and is athletic enough to run the floor, so he shouldn't have a problem with the pace of play at the next level. Bamba averaged only 12.9 points at Texas and while he's got decent looking shot, he'll need to improve on his mid-range and three-point game in order to hit his ceiling. The 20-year-old shot just 54.1 percent from the field, 27.5 percent from deep and 68.1 percent from the free-throw line, all of which could use some refining. With the Magic, Bamba will have to battle for minutes with Nikola Vucevic right away, though there's chance Vucevic could be on the trade block following Thursday's draft. Either way, Bamba's high selection should get him on the floor early and often and he could ultimately claim a starting role by the end of the season.