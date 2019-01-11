Bamba (foot) is not expected to play in Saturday's game against the Celtics nor Sunday's outing against the Rockets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Bamba underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage to his left foot, so at this point, it's just pain management for the rookie. The hope is that Bamba will be cleared to play by the time the Magic travel to Detroit on Wednesday, but Khem Birch will continue seeing minutes as the backup center for as long as Bamba is sidelined.